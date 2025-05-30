Roman Kemp is "terrified" of sharing his private life on social media.

Roman Kemp told Tom Grennan about his social media struggle on the latest episode of their BBC You About? podcast

The 32-year-old TV presenter admitted he struggles with keeping fans updated on life events on the likes of Instagram, TikTok and X because he wants to maintain his privacy, as well as protect his family and friends.

The host of 'The One Show' told singer Tom Grennan, 29, on the latest episode of their BBC 'You About?' podcast: "I’m terrified of doing it because I just think that you’re letting everyone in. I struggle with it because I want people to know me. I’m not horrible, but I also want my private life.

"It’s also for the protection of other people. I think you wouldn’t mind having your life on it but if there are people who are in your life, who aren’t in the public eye, it’s more for them.

"I also don’t want to be sat there thinking, ‘This would be a great Instagram picture.' I don't want to live my life like that.”

Roman's dad is Martin Kemp, 63, the former bassist of the 1980s new wave band Spandau Ballet, and his mum is Shirlie Kemp, 63, the ex-vocalist in Wham!.

He also has a sister called Harley Moon Kemp, 35, who is a singer-songwriter and photographer.

And Roman fears that if he plasters his private life all over social media, it would open the door to intrusion.

The former Capital Radio breakfast show presenter said: "My problem at the minute is that I don't want it anywhere near me. That's why I don't think I'm very good at it because I don’t want that. I don't want to open that door… I've done it before in the past, and it's not good right."

Meanwhile, Tom - who won the MTV Europe Music Award (EMAs) for Best UK Act in 2023 - has said social media is key for musicians.

The 'Little Bit of Love' hitmaker admitted: "I'd say it's 70 per cent social media now and 30 per cent music."

After Roman asked if artists can be big without a presence on social media platforms, Tom replied: "I don't believe so. I don’t think you can now blow up without social media, no.

"I still believe radio is one of the biggest and most important things for music, but I'll give you an example where I had a number one radio record, it was everywhere on radio, mate.

"That song did not stream as much as it should have. Because of social media, because streaming now counts towards the success..."