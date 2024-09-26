James May is "not depressed" about 'The Grand Tour' ending, and joked it was time to stop the show because the presenters were "on the brink of death".

The 61-year-old TV star co-hosted the programme alongside his fellow former 'Top Gear' presenters Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, and he is "not full of woe and regret" about the last-ever episode, which premiered earlier this month, because the trio ended "on a high note".

Speaking at Market Place Vauxhall - where vendors have collaborated with the star to create limited-edition James Gin infused dishes for one week only - he said: "Nothing will ever be as big as 'Top Gear' and 'The Grand Tour' were, so I'm not full of woe and regret.

"It was time to stop. We are all getting quite old.

"One or two of us are on the brink of death, and I hope we left on a high note with people wanting more, because that's what you're supposed to do in show business.

"So, I'm not depressed about it.

"It's a time for reflection, a reflection usually leads to another gin."

As well as being busy with James Gin, the star also has a couple of TV projects lined up this year.

When asked what he has coming up after 'The Grand Tour' finished, he added: "It's a bit of a grey fog.

"I am involved in a couple of TV projects.

"One about making things and one about great explorers of the age of sail.

"But they're not on until quite a bit later this year."