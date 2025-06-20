Oobah Butler is "excited" to be fronting two new documentaries for Channel 4.

Oobah Butler is returning to Channel 4 with two new documentaries

The 33-year-old filmmaker created the successful The Great Amazon Heist programme - which saw him go undercover at one of Amazon's biggest fulfilment centres in the UK to see the working conditions - for the broadcaster in 2023.

Now, the writer has announced he is bringing How I Made a Million in 90 Days, and How to Trick Your Way onto the Property Ladder to screens.

How I Made a Million in 90 Days will see Oobah immerse himself "in the world of investment and startups" as he meets "colourful and questionable characters who offer real insight into how value is created".

The YouTube prankster - who went viral with his stunts, such as turning a garden shed into TripAdvisor's top-rated London restaurant - will also solve how much of the "entrepreneurial dream he is being sold is legitimate and how much of it is a bluster of hot-air and delusional self-belief".

In How to Trick Your Way onto the Property Ladder, Oobah will see him attempt to solve Britain's housing crisis and help a couple in Liverpool get their first home.

Speaking about the documentaries - which are both produced by Expectation in association with Oobah Limited for Channel 4 - Oobah said: “I’m really excited to have the chance to do two new films with Channel 4. Me and my team have spent just over a year working on them, and they are very different.

"They’re both big subjects that are pretty much unignorable at this moment in time: our increasing obsession with get rich quick and the super wealthy, and the housing crisis in the UK.

"The first one follows me trying to make a million pounds in 90 days, is shot predominantly in the US, and involves a lot of chaos, fascinating characters, hard lessons learned, and money.

"The second lets me fulfil my dream and become Kevin McCloud in entering the world of property shows.

"In it, I try to solve the housing crisis in Britain and help a couple in Liverpool try to get their first home. It’ll be great to see what everybody thinks of them.

"They’ve been so much fun for us to make.”

Tim Hancock, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, added: “After the success of The Great Amazon Heist, we’ve doubled down on Oobah’s brand of highly researched, deeply immersive television with two very different projects.

"Oobah bridges the divide between YouTube-ready stunts and long-form documentary making; resulting in highly unique, intelligent, funny, and frequently mindboggling results.”

Ben Wicks, Expectation's Creative Director of Entertainment, said: “Nobody gets more deeply immersed in the worlds he is satirising than Oobah Butler, which is why these films are so inventive, funny, and deeply eviscerating.

"Spending every waking minute for 90 days being so thoroughly emerged in founder culture means Oobah’s attempt to make a million is the most devastating critique of late-stage capitalism you’ll see.

"His super-human determination to get just one couple onto the property ladder leads to such a thorough annihilation of housing policy in Britain, the only thing left to do is take a wrecking ball to it and use it as landfill.

"Oobah should now be rolled out to stress test every area of modern life, for the good of humanity, and to keep it entertained.”