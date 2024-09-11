Oti Mabuse is taking her 'Viva Carnival' show on tour across the UK.

Oti Mabuse is heading on tour across the UK

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star - who has since appeared as a panellist on 'The Masked Dancer' and 'Dancing On Ice' - is "so excited" to be embarking on a trip up and down the UK in June 2025.

She said in a statement: "I’m so excited to bring Viva Carnival to the stage!

"Performing on stage is something I feel so passionately about and have missed so much.

"Dance has the power to bring people together and I can’t wait to party with everyone.”

Oti's show promises to celebrate the "most electrifying carnivals" from around the world, taking fans from the Sambas of Brazilian Carnival to the Tangos of Argentina’s Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia via Glastonbury, New Orleans and more.

The tour will kick off on June 12 next summer with a performance at Sheffield's City Hall, followed by shows in Gateshead, Norwich and Manchester.

After a return to Blackpool at the city's Opera House on June 16, Oti will move onto Guildford, Birmingham and Bath before closing the tour with a night at London's Adelphi Theatre on June 24.

Tickets will go on presale on Wednesday 11 September, with general on sale at 10am on Thursday 12 September.

While Oti will be hitting the road next year, the BBC has confirmed that the current 'Strictly' professionals won't be heading on their annual tour.

A spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: "Due to artist availability, the UK tour of Strictly The Professionals is taking a break next year, and plans are currently being finalised for 2026."

However, the usual 'Strictly' tour combining the show's pros and celebrities is still set to go ahead next year as planned.

The spokesperson added: "Tickets for the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will be on sale soon and booking information will be announced in the coming weeks."

For tickets to Oti's 'Viva Carnival' tour, head to: lambertjackson.co.uk/whats-on/oti-mabuse-viva-carnival.