Oti Mabuse's Strictly return

Oti Mabuse has returned to 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Two years after the professional dancer quit the BBC One show, Oti has been spotted at rehearsals for the upcoming series.

However, she is not returning permanently but was just lending her choreography skills, according to The Sun.

Oti, 33 - who welcomed her first child with husband Marius Lepure in December - is currently a judge on ITV’s 'Dancing On Ice'.

Oti was a professional dancer on 'Strictly' from 2015 to 2022 and won the Glitterball trophy in consecutive years with 'Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher, 37, and comedian Bill Bailey, 56.

Speaking about why she decided to walk away before going for the hat-trick, Oti told the 'All Change' podcast: "Luckily my husband again has been an amazing person who has seen the dark days, the days where I'm in the shower crying with my clothes on because it's so hard and it's so overwhelming.

"He's seen me not eat, he's seen me overeat, he's seen me struggle with not being able to get the best out of someone.

"He's seen me having to deal with 'interesting personalities.'

"So, he's the person that's seen the behind the scenes at the point where I'd got to where I was like: 'I think I'm finished.' He was like: 'Yeah'."

Meanwhile, the celebrity lineup for the 20th anniversary series is due to be released in the next few days.

Stars who are reported to be on the list include Pete Wicks, Nick Knowles and Jamie Borthwick.