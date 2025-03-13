'Coronation Street' star Paddy Bever has said goodbye to the cobbles after four years.

The 22-year-old actor has played the character of Max Turner - who is David Platt's legal son - since 2021 and has been involved in some major storylines on the ITV soap during his Weatherfield tenure, including Max being groomed by a far-right gang before he ultimately helped stop a bomb going off in the middle of the street, as well as trying to take the blame for the murder of abusive Joel Deering (Calum Lill) at the hands of his ex-partner Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

For his exit storyline, Max has been jailed for six-and-a-half years for arson after setting fire to his family home in a bid to help his dad David get an insurance pay out to allow him to pay off a debt to gangster Harvey Gaskell who was targeting the Platt family.

In his final scenes - which aired on Wednesday night (12.03.25) - Max was seen speaking to David on the phone from prison telling him what it is like there and how he is going to "keep his head down and get through it".

Following the airing of his final scenes, a video was shared on the official 'Coronation Street' Instagram account showing Paddy saying his farewell and admitting he'd had the "most amazing time" on the show.

In the video he said: "Hey, so if you are watching this, it means that you have also watched Max’s exit and therefore you know I am parting ways with this role and the show.

"That comes with a huge cocktail of emotions because I’ve had the most wonderful time tuned in - to everyone who loves Max, thank you. To everyone who hates Max, thank you."

He added: "He’s certainly been very complex and a real privilege to play. To be part of the Platt family and be part of an amazing team for three years has been incredible. It’s been some very formative years for me and it’s a very strange feeling that it’s coming to an end. This has definitely been amongst the hardest decisions of my life as I’ve just had the most amazing time."