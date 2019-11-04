Paddy McGuinness has hit out at an "ignorant tool" who questioned why he was parking in a disabled bay, and said the comedian's family "doesn't look disabled".

Paddy McGuinness

The 'Take Me Out' host - who has six-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, who have autism, and three-year-old Felicity, with wife Christine McGuinness - was left fuming after a guy asked why he was parking in the space as he dropped his children off at a play centre.

He wrote on Twitter: "1. Just had a deep breathe and walk away moment. Dropped my little ones off at a play centre. Parked in a disability space while they got out. Had all our relevant disability badges on display only for some b**l e*d to come over and tell us that we don't look disabled? #ignorance

"2. I took a deep breathe and sent my children in. Luckily they didn't understand what was going on? Once they'd happily gone in I approached this ignorant tool. All I wanted to do was bounce him off every car but there would only be one loser in that, me! #ignorance

"3. Instead I tried to explain to him that not all disabilities are the same? The ignorance and sheer pomposity of telling someone they don't look disabled really makes my blood boil! How does someone have to look to have a disability? #ignorance

"4. This sad individual was also parked in a disability bay? He was able bodied but it would never cross my mind to ask him what his disability was as he could clearly walk? Unless you get a blue badge for being an ignorant p***k? He was clearly qualified! #ignorance (sic)"

The 'Top Gear' co-host admits he would've put the guy "on his a**e" a few years ago, but he is "so glad" he took a deep breath before "handling the situation calmly".

She wrote: "5. A few years back it would've been a different outcome for him, and me. He'd be on his a**e and putting a call in to the tabloids. I would've been vilified and labelled a thug. My wife and children would've been upset and I'd more than likely be out of a job. #ignorance

"6. I'm so glad I took that deep breathe and handled the situation calmly. I feel better for it and hopefully that ignorant person might think twice next time or indeed learn that all disabilities are different. #ignorance

"7. If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, stay calm, take the deep breathe and educate the ignorant. You'll feel better and you'll still have a job to pay your mortgage and look after your family. PM #ignorance #autismawareness #hypermobility (sic)"