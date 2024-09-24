Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris did a lot of "soul searching" on their new travel show.

The former 'Top Gear' hosts - who presented the show with Freddie Flintoff before his horror crash and the BBC's subsequent decision to shelve the long running programme - are returning this weekend with 'Road Tripping' as they drive across Sweden, Greece and Switzerland.

Paddy said: "There are some moments where we both really do some soul searching and think about how we can make the most of the years ahead of us."

His friend and co-star Chris added: "Paddy and I have been good friends for many years and we have spent a lot of time together, so I thought I knew him pretty well.

"But this soul-searching mission has definitely changed us; we’ve learnt a lot about each other and ourselves. It’s been great to experience that with Paddy."

While the former 'Take Me Out' host admitted the series was "eye-opening", he joked that he also came to an unfortunate realisation about his pal.

Paddy quipped: "I have also learnt, however, that Chris has terrible taste in music and should never be given control of the car radio again!

As well as learning more about each other, the pair also discovered things about themselves while filming the three part series.

Chris said: "By the end of the series I come to some quite big conclusions based on the experiences we’ve had, which the audience will get to see.

"I’ve learnt that there are certainly things I can change about lifestyle to improve my health."

The series will consist of three one-hour episodes, and is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

BBC Studios Creative Director Factual Entertainment Kat Lennox previously teased viewers what was in store, promising "more of an insight" into Paddy and Chris' friendship.

She said: "Paddy and Chris’ on screen chemistry has always been a favourite amongst audiences and we’re so excited to be bringing more of an insight into their friendship through this adventure of a lifetime. With plenty of bants along the way, of course, it’s certainly going to be entertaining!"