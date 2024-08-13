Paddy McGuinness found out that he has a hidden connection to Joe Biden on 'Who Do You Think You Are?'.

Paddy McGuinness has an ancestral connection to Joe Biden

The former 'Top Gear' presenter delved into his family's history in Ireland for the BBC genealogy show and was shocked to discover his great-great-grandparents Mark McGuinness and Winifred Malloy lived close to the 81-year-old U.S. President's ancestor, Edward Blewitt, in Ballina, County Mayo.

Speaking on the programme that will air in the new series, Paddy, 50, reflected on this revelation as well as his grandfather's medal he won for his brave actions during the Second World War and said: "My ancestors over here in Ballina who lived on the same street as Joe Biden's ancestors. I think the biggest highlight for me was actually seeing my granddad's war medal.

"That for me was a real moment where I felt like I was holding a piece of history in my hand, my dad would have loved to find more out about our Irish ancestors, and it had been nice to bring him out to Ballina and what have you, but I'll have a pint of the black stuff for him."

The ex 'Take Me Out' host added he always felt "ignorant" about his heritage but emphasised that he has always had a "spiritual connection" to County Mayo.

He said: "I do feel a real spiritual connection, even on this beach today, it's absolutely beautiful here on the west coast of Ireland they could have been playing on here as kids walking up and down here, who knows. It's quite a romantic thought, but I like it.

"It's just been one of them where there's so many lovely little surprises, my grandad on my mum's side with the Spitfire connection."