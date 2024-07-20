Paddy McGuinness will discuss his split from Christine McGuinness in his new stand-up show.

Paddy McGuinness to discuss divorce in new tour

The 50-year-old comedian - who has twins Leo and Penelope, 10 and Felicity, seven, with Christine - revealed he will open up about his personal life, including his painful break-up with Christine and co-parenting their three autistic children.

He told Tony Bellew on his podcast 'Club Bellew': "This tour will be slightly different from past tours. "I'm planning to talk about things I have never talked about on tour, for instance having children with autism.

"I'm divorced now, so that will come into it. It's been eight years since my last tour and there's lots of things to laugh about. I'm looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news."

Meanwhile, Paddy - who split from Christine after 11 years of marriage in 2022, although they still live together for the sake of the kids - recently revealed he would be supportive if Christine, 36, met someone else.

Speaking with the Daily Mirror newspaper, he said: “If Christine met someone else, I’d be supportive.

“If someone didn’t know our situation and came to our house and they spent the day with us, they would not have a clue [we were not together]. We get on well, we live together and co-parent. We get the lawyers back and forth but that’s separate - that’s a different thing.”

Paddy also revealed he had been on a few dates, but has now decided to stay single and focus on his family.

He explained: “ I tried a couple of dates last year – After 12 months of adjusting to life on my own I felt I should give it a try rather than really wanting to. For now I’m happy being single.

“For now, we’re happy with how things are, living together and helping each other balance work and kids.”