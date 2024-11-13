Paddy McGuinness is "honoured" to be reading a 'CBeebies Bedtime Story'.

The former 'Take Me Out' presenter is currently on a 300-mile bike ride this week for 'Children In Need', and to celebrate the end of the run on Friday (15.11.24) he'll be sitting down in the famous armchair.

The BBC has confirmed the 51-year-old star will be reading 'The Stompysaurus', which is all about how to deal with frustration and other big emotions.

The episode was filmed before he set off on his bike ride, and Paddy revealed how the story plays into his own life.

He said: "What an honour to read a 'CBeebies Bedtime Story', it’s magical to share a story together.

“I hope little ones enjoy snuggling up with their grown-ups and watching it together.

“The book I’m reading, The Stompysaurus, is all about trying to slow down and relax when you’re feeling overwhelmed. Though for me, it’s going to be more about channelling my energy as I take on my huge cycling challenge.”

The former 'Phoenix Nights' star started his ultra-endurance ride from Wrexham to Glasgow earlier this week, having gone through a brutal training regime with former Olympian Sir Chris Hoy to prepare.

Paddy told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I did a bike ride with Chris about three or four years ago now. I've still got the mental scars from it. It was so tough and difficult.

"He message me and said, 'Don't think I'm going to go easy on you.'

"I know it's going to be brutal. I know it's going to be hell. He's really put me through my paces."

Paddy hopes to raise as much money as possible for Children in Need with his gruelling challenge, which he will complete before appearing on the TV appeal on Friday (15.11.24).

The former 'Top Gear' host said: "The main thing for me is getting people to donate whatever they can to help Children in Need.

"I'm planning on just eating a load of pies afterwards. Honestly, I can't wait until we're at that finish line in Glasgow.

"I'll probably inhale a pint of Guinness when I finish. And then we're in the back of the car and straight down to Salford for Children in Need on Friday night."