Paddy McGuinness is glad to see Freddie Flintoff "back and better" after his 'Top Gear' crash.

The 46-year-old TV star stepped away from the spotlight after sustaining facial injuries and broken ribs in the 2022 accident, which ultimately led to the BBC shelving the iconic motoring show, being shelved, before returning for a second run of his 'Field of Dreams' docu-series.

Opening up on his pal and former co-host's telly return Paddy, 52, told ITV's 'Good Morning Britain': "When we did 'Top Gear', we're that close because you're together all the time going around the world so you have a real bond.

"Seeing him do stuff like that, it's so good to see him back and better."

However, he remained coy about the future of the programme, but he thinks the situation "will all get sorted" one day.

He said: "I sound like a politician now.

"I can't really get into the ins and outs of it because there’s all stuff still going on with 'Top Gear' and what have you, so at some point it will all get sorted."

Retired cricket legend Freddie has admitted he "should not be here" after his horror crash.

In an emotional home video recording in the aftermath of the accident and later featured in 'Fields of Dreams on Tour', he said: "I am struggling already and I need help. I really am. I’m not the best at asking for it. I need to stop crying every two minutes.

“I genuinely should not be here after what happened. It’s going to be a long road back and I’ve only just started.

“I’ve got to look at the positives, I’ve got another chance, and I’m going to go at it. I’m seeing that as how it is – a second go.”