Adam Collard was rushed to hospital in "excruciating pain" after he lost the feeling in his leg.

The former 'Love Island' star was found to have a ruptured disc in his back, and has since undergone surgery, which "went well".

Adam, 29, took to Instagram to tell fans how it all started when he felt "a tweak" in his back, which sent him into "another level of pain and discomfort".

He added: "A stabbing sensation in my right glute and my knee would shake uncontrollably in extension."

Adam admitted his back ordeal was "extremely depressing", and at times he "couldn't sit in a chair without pain".

The star confessed it affected him "mentally as well as physically" that he couldn't feed his and his fiancée Laura Woods' three-month-old son Leo in bed without being in pain.

Adam turned to nerve root blockers and spinal injections, which were "amazing", but he suffered an unexpected setback last week, leaving him in "unbearable pain" and unable to feel his right leg.

He said: "Last Wednesday I was driving home for 30 minutes after a full day at work, and by the time I got home I could barely walk into the house.

"The pain was unbearable to the point I was biting and screaming into my pillow. "I couldn't find comfort and after an hour I lost the feeling in my right leg all the way down to my toes.

"Not able to lift it from the hip. Which was scary and Laura had to ring an ambulance."

Adam was rushed to hospital for an MRI, where it was discovered his disc had "ruptured".

He underwent lumbar decompression and discectomy surgery, during which his discs were "shaved down", and it "went well".

Adam said: "I've already got the feeling back in my leg now which is great now, it's just sore from the wound on my back.

"My surgeon said that once he cut in he realised the discs were very bad. One of them had cracked, so it was pushing into my sciatic nerve."

Adam is now working on his recovery.

He added: "Now the real work begins, a slow build up, full recovery and begin smart around my training for the next 12 months, and probably forever in some cases.

"Thank you to those closest to me helping out over the last few months, my friends and family, and all of you lot and your messages reaching out."