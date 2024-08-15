Pasha Kovalev calls for Strictly to 'revisit' rules amid recent controversy

Former 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional dancer Pasha Kovalev has called for the show to "regulate or revisit" its rules amid the programme's recent controversy.

The 44-year-old star - who was a pro dancer on the show from 2011 to 2018 - insisted he would've "definitely intervened" if he had seen any "bad apples" acting up behind the scenes on the series, and he has called for changes.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I never experienced anything of the sort during my time on 'Strictly' or witnessed anyone else going through it, because I'd have definitely intervened.

"I guess in every office in the country you'd have one or two bad apples, and when it comes to it, it needs to be dealt with.

"The rules need to be regulated, or revisited, and the atmosphere should be re-established where people are trusting one another, people are positive and working together to create a better show - delivering a better product, and entertaining people. It's entertainment for Christ's sake - it's supposed to be fun."

Pasha's comments come after Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima were dropped from the professional line-up amid claims of abuse, but both deny wrongdoing.

BBC director general Tim Davie has since apologised to anyone who has had an experience on 'Strictly Come Dancing' that "hasn’t been wholly positive".

Some have since called for 'Strictly' to be rested next year following the latest controversy, but Pasha insists the show must go on because it brings "joy and happiness" to many people.

He added: "People absolutely love it, it brings so much joy and ­happiness to people - it’s escapism.

"It’s positive, beautiful, challenging and immersive. We need more shows like that."