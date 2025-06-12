Pat Cash says his previous "bad bouts" of "anxiety and depression" forced him to turn down I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Pat Cash has turned down multiple chances to appear on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The 60-year-old former professional tennis player has been asked to take part in the successful ITV1 jungle survival reality show many times over the years, but he refused as he dreaded socialising with people in the New South Wales, Australia-based outback for around three weeks.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, Pat said: "I'm not sure I'm capable of doing the jungle.

"The reality is I'm not a particularly social person. I like my friends but I find a lot of people quite annoying.

"I have had bad bouts of anxiety and depression in my lifetime and I didn't want to be locked in somewhere for a few weeks."

Pat has also refused to take part in the hit BBC One reality show, Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking about the Latin and Ballroom dancing programme, he shared: "Strictly gave up on me. I'm actually really shy."

Pat - who is remembered for winning the Wimbledon men's singles championship in 1987, and climbing the stands to celebrate - declared his appearance on The Masked Singer in 2022 was "just about the most nerve-wracking thing" he has done.

The star - who was unmasked as Bagpipes after performing the Wheatus hit Teenage Dirtbag on Love-themed week four - told host Joel Dommett: "The thing I'm probably most famous for is climbing through the stands. In sporting events, nobody did that before I did it.

But I'm sort of a frustrated rock guitarist. I had a band a little bit, for a little while and I call myself the 'emergency singer'.

I liked the idea that I could just focus on myself. Ironically, it's strange, seeing the crowd is quite nerve-wracking.

"I've played the centre court at Wimbledon but coming on here is just about the most nerve-wracking thing ever.

"But what a great experience, I'm very very lucky."

Pat turned 60 last month, but he only feels his age when he goes for a run or is on a tennis court.

The sporting legend - who retired from professional tennis in 1997 due to injuries - said: "I don't feel like I'm 60, except when I go for a run and my hip plays up, or on a tennis court I think, 'Oh no, this is not much fun.'

"But these things are bound to happen when you've played 40 years of professional sport."