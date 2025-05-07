Patsy Kensit has been approached to star in 'Real Housewives Of London'.

Patsy Kensit is wanted for Real Housewives

Producers are hoping to get the former 'EastEnders', 'Emmerdale', and 'Holby City' star - who has James, 31, with Simple Minds rocker ex-husband Jim Kerr and Lennon, 25, with third ex-husband Liam Gallagher - to lead the cast of the upcoming reality show, though she is likely to be the only already famous face on the programme.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: “'The Real Housewives Of London' is not about celebrities, but Patsy is typical of the calibre of people the producers are targeting. She’s an exception worth making in this case.

“The creators are keeping very tight-lipped about who the final line-up will include, but the fact they have approached Patsy is sure to whip up excitement.”

Specific details of the programme have yet to be revealed by Hayu, but it expected to get picked up by ITV and broadcast later this year.

Earlier this year, Patsy opened up about struggling with PTSD.

She said online: "I was diagnosed with PTSD at the end of last year and really turned a major corner and was feeling great.

“I don’t feel great today. I feel grateful but sad. Anyone who has dealt with mental health issues and depression will understand and know that you are not alone.”

“When I’m working I feel none of the above. I’ve just finished filming. I will meditate and try and raise my frequency to bring positivity back into my life. Today is just a bad day.”

Patsy rose to fame as a child star in films such as ‘The Great Gatsby’ in 1974, before becoming the lead singer of the band Eighth Wonder in the 1980s and later embracing roles on the small screen.

Outside of her career, the 'Lethal Weapon 2' actress has been in the public eye for her high-profile relationships.

She was married to musicians Dan Donovan, Jim and Liam, as well as DJ Jeremy Healy, later becoming engaged to property tycoon Patric Cassidy but the couple split last year.