The 57-year-old actress-and-singer took to Instagram on Saturday (19.07.25) to share how "terrified" she felt about travelling up to Glasgow, Scotland to film the Romesh Ranganathan-hosted BBC One game show - which sees eight celebrities compete against each other in answering general knowledge questions whilst banking money into a prize pot that the winner will take away for their chosen charity.

Captioning a photo of her sitting on a cream-coloured train seat as she posed for a fresh-faced selfie, the star - who has a broken shoulder - wrote: "On my way up the road to glorious Glasgow with a broken shoulder, no makeup but not a broken spirit!

"To tape the weakest link. I'm terrified. (sic)"

Some of Patsy's pals - as well as her Weakest Link episode co-star Craig Rowe - commented on her post.

Model Rosemary Ferguson, 50, penned: "Ouch! And good luck. Hope your shoulder is ok P x (sic)."

This Morning star Lisa Snowdon, 53, said: "Oh ouch. Feel better soon."

And A Place in the Sun host Craig wrote: "See you there! x (sic)"

On Sunday (20.07.25), Patsy shared a photo of her standing behind her podium, where she stood to answer the questions behind fired at her, Craig, and their fellow contestants by Romesh, 47.

Patsy let her golden locks flow whilst she sported a floral dress.

Captioning the photo, Patsy teased: "Who is the weakest link???? (sic)"

Her fans were quick to comment on Patsy's look as well as share their hope that she was not The Weakest Link - the celebrities who did not win the show.

One user said: "You look absolutely gorgeous.

"Hope your link wasn't the weakest and more importantly your shoulder is on the mend."

A second fan penned: "You look absolutely stunning beautiful and gorgeous Patsy.

"Hope your link wasn't the weakest and hope your shoulder is improving (sic)."

And a third follower wrote: "You're the ageless beauty link."

Patsy's signing for The Weakest Link comes after she turned down the chance to appear in Hayu's The Real Housewives of London - because she thinks her life is too boring for television.

The Lethal Weapon 2 star was approached by the streaming platform to star in the programme in May and did have a meeting with bosses, but she felt her life would not "stand up" against the other women on the show.

Patsy told The Sun newspaper’s TV Biz column: "I did have a meeting with them, but I live in my little flat in London with my cat.

"My sons have both flown the nest, and I don't think my lifestyle would stand up to these other women."

Despite Patsy's belief she "wouldn't fit" in with the women, she is a "huge" fan of the reality TV show franchise.

Patsy - who has sons James Kerr, 31, and Lennon Gallagher, 25, from her marriages to Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr, 66, and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, 52, respectively - said: "I love the show, Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward is one of my favourites, I'm a super fan of hers."