Patsy Kensit turned down The Real Housewives of London

Patsy Kensit turned down the chance to appear on The Real Housewives of London - because she thinks her life is too boring for television.

The 57-year-old actress - who was approached by the streaming platform Hayu to star in the programme in May - did have a meeting with bosses, but she felt her life would not "stand up" against the other women on the show.

Patsy told The Sun newspaper’s TV Biz column: "I did have a meeting with them, but I live in my little flat in London with my cat.

"My sons have both flown the nest, and I don't think my lifestyle would stand up to these other women."

Taking part in The Real Housewives of London are millionaire Amanda Cronin, model Juliet Mayhew, socialite Panthea Parker, Bake Off: The Professionals Nessie Welschinger, Ladies of London's Juliet Angus and The Real Housewives of Jersey's Karen Loderick-Peace.

Despite Patsy's belief she "wouldn't fit" in with the women, she is a "huge" fan of the reality TV show franchise.

Patsy - who has sons James Kerr, 31, and Lennon Gallagher, 25, from her marriages to Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, respectively - said: "I love the show, Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward is one of my favourites, I'm a super fan of hers."

An air date for The Real Housewives of London is yet to be confirmed by Hayu, but it is expected to get picked up by ITV and broadcast later this year.

Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director of Hayu, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to finally confirm what Hayu’s loyal fans have long been waiting for and officially announce the cast of The Real Housewives of London.

“We can’t wait for our subscribers to meet Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger later this year – when the drama and unique London moments come exclusively to Hayu.”

Patsy recently said it was her "dream" to appear in the BBC One soap EastEnders - which came true in 2023.

She told The Sun: "EastEnders was actually my dream job, I've wanted to be in that show for years."

Patsy played Emma Harding, the estranged mum of the late Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold), and she wants her alter ego to return to see her granddaughter Lexi (Isabella Brown).

She added: "If I could throw a wish out there it would be that Emma could come back to see Lexi."