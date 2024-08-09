Patsy Palmer is returning to 'EastEnders'.

Patsy Palmer as Bianca Jackson

The 52-year-old actress - who made her debut as Bianca Jackson in 1993 and has enjoyed return stints of various lengths over the years - will be heading back to Albert Square later this year, lining her alter ego up for a reunion with dad David Wicks (Michael French), who is also returning to Walford.

Sharing a photo of Patsy in character, the soap's official X account posted: "Albert Square is set to get a whole lot noisier in the coming months as Bianca Jackson returns to Walford once again, but unbeknownst to her, dad David Wicks is also hot on her tail… #EastEnders (sic)"

Bianca made her debut in Albert Square in 1993, with Patsy leaving the soap in 1999 before returning again in 2008 for a six-year stint. The actress reprised the role for Whitney's planned wedding to Callum Highway (Tony Clay) in 2019 but a planned reappearance in 2020 was axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She returned earlier this year, with Bianca the first to have suspicions about half-sister Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy) partner Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), though her warnings were ignored and he has spiralled out of control since her exit in June.

Meanwhile, last month Michael said he was "honoured" to be back for a short stint as David for the first time in a decade.

He said in a statement: “I feel honoured to be asked to reprise the role of David Wicks once again. It may only be a brief visit, but we know from his past that David never fails to create a lot of drama in a very short time.”

Soap bosses are delighted to have the "legendary" character back on screen in preparation for 'EastEnders' upcoming 40th anniversary.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “David Wicks is undoubtedly one of EastEnders’ most beloved rogues, and we are thrilled to welcome the talented Michael French back to the legendary role as we lead up to the show’s 40th anniversary.

"David’s character was never shy of drama during his previous stints, and I can assure you this return will be no different.”

Michael played David - who is the son of the late Pat Butcher (Pam St. Clement) and Pete Beale (Peter Dean) from 1993 to 1996 before returning in 2012 and again from 2013 to 2014.