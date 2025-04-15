Patsy Palmer is very different from her 'EastEnders' alter ego Bianca Jackson.

The 52-year-old actress - who made her debut on the BBC soap in 1993 and has returned numerous times in the years since - explained that her own personality is the polar opposite to the fiery temperament of the Walford resident.

She told OK! magazine: "I think fans might think I'm quite feisty because of Bianca but I'm not really, I'm quite a calm person.

"Even at work at Eastenders, people always say that I bring quite a nice sort of vibe.

Patsy added: "I've got my life together! [Bianca] can't get her life together. She's in fight or flight. I'm not in fight or flight. I'm not really zen, but I do like to try my best to follow that way of life, which is so different from the drama in her life!"

The star is currently appearing on 'Celebrity Big Brother' and admits that she would prefer not to unleash her inner Bianca during her stint in the house for the ITV reality series.

Patsy said: "I'd like to think that people have evolved to the point where if there was something bothering them, they could just have a conversation about it instead of screaming and shouting. I don't know if it's going to be like that. We can only be pushed so much.

"I'm sure I don't need Bianca to protect myself in there, she won't come out. I feel like it's not something I enjoy, arguing.

"I come from east London, so I would say I brought a lot of observations of what east Londoners were, growing up, into Bianca.

"I don't like it for myself. I don't think it's very good for you as you get older to be like that. If there's conflict in the house, I'd back off. But if there's a place for me to help, I will. If there's not, I'm trying not to get involved."

Patsy admits that there have been occasions where she's wanted to get away from Bianca, but is now comfortable being associated with the character.

She said: "I've had times where I've gone, 'Nope, don't talk about 'EastEnders'.' I'm never going to get away from this character."