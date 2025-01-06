Paul Chuckle has ruled out doing 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

Paul Chuckle won't be going on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The comedy legend does not want to go Down Under to be a campmate on the award-winning ITV reality series because of the gruesome eating and drinking Bushtucker Trials.

He is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TV Biz Column as saying: "I don't think I'd do the jungle.

"Would you drink all that stuff?

"It's bad enough when the wife does it with greens and drinks it.

"They're doing it with flies and beetles.

"I wouldn't mind creepy crawlies on me.

"But eating camels' whatsits? Not for me."

However, Paul is open to strutting his stuff on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

After meeting professional dancer Amy Dowden and her other 'Strictly' co-stars last year, he has publicly hinted to bosses that he wants them to sign him for a future series.

Also, Paul - who appeared in the BBC's children's comedy series 'ChuckleVision' alongside his late brother Barry - has not ruled out an appearance on 'Celebrity Big Brother' either.

Paul said: "Who knows, maybe they'll ask me to along. Could be fun.

"I would do '[Celebrity] Big Brother', and I would do 'Strictly'."

The 77-year-old star's comments about 'Celebrity Big Brother' come after it was reported last year that he was in talks to feature in the upcoming series of the ITV reality show.

It claimed: "It’s early days as the 'Big Brother' team is still busy with October’s ‘civilian series’ but Paul’s name is in the mix for the celeb version in March."

Before Barry died aged 73 in 2018, the brothers won Channel 4's 'Celebrity Coach Trip'.

He said: "Barry and I won the first 'Celebrity Coach Trip'. We were on that, I think, 2012, something like that, we did it. And we won that.

"That was real good fun. [I] really enjoyed that. So any of these kinds of shows, yeah, I love them."