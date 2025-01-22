Paul Danan has been laid to rest.

Paul Danan's funeral has taken place

The former 'Hollyoaks' actor passed away last week after reportedly having "slipped and fell" at a house in Bristol and on Tuesday (21.01.25), family and friends including Boyzone's Shane Lynch, and former co-stars Terri Dwyer and James Redmond gathered to say their final goodbyes.

The funeral took place at Waltham Abbey in Essex, with Paul laid to rest at Waltham Abbey Jewish Cemetery.

The 'Celebrity Love Island' star's management confirmed his passing in a statement last week.

They said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old.

"Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

"During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time."

It has been reported that Paul "slipped and fell" at the 'dry house' he had been staying at to help overcome his addictions. Local police are not treating his passing as suspicious.

In June, Paul told how he effectively "died" and had to be brought back to life after suffering respiratory failure when he collapsed at his home.

It was triggered by his "obsessive" vape usage.

Shortly afterwards, he told The Sun on Sunday newspaper "I was dead - it’s a miracle I’m here.

"I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed.

"My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital.

"I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky.

"The doctor was so, so harsh with me. She told me, ‘Paul, you don’t know how serious this was and you are going to be in here for a while now, on this oxygen’.

"She said if I ever smoke in any form again I risk being linked to an oxygen tank later on in life. She said that’s it now.

"After years of smoking cigarettes and all sorts, it’s the vaping which has done me in. That pushed me over the edge."