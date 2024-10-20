Paul Merson and Karen Hauer have been eliminated from 'Strictly Come Dancing' after a dance-off with JB Gill and Amy Dowden.

Both pairs reprised their dances from Saturday night (19.10.24); retired footballer Paul, 56, and Karen, 42, with their Samba to 'Car Wash' by Rose Royce, and JLS star JB, 37, and Amy, 34, with their Jive to 'Hey Ya!' by Outkast.

However, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton du Beke all chose to save JB and Amy. With a majority vote, JB and Amy remained, resulting in Paul and Karen's departure. Head Judge Shirley Ballas concurred with the decision.

Reflecting on his time on the BBC One Latin and ballroom show, Paul admitted it was an "amazing" journey and attributed his improvement on the dancefloor to Karen's excellent coaching.

He said: “It's been really good. For anybody I talk to, I would say you've got to go on this show. It's amazing - everybody. There's a Tottenham fan over there called Lincoln and even he's nice! It's been amazing, honestly, amazing. I loved every minute of it, I've had a great teacher.

“She’s been amazing, absolutely amazing and I couldn't wish for a better coach. I’ve loved every minute of it. I can dance now - I've won because I can dance, I couldn't dance before and I can half dance now. It's a bonus, absolute bonus.”

Karen reciprocated the sentiment, commending Paul for his progress and the joy he brought to the show.

She said: “Absolutely, you've been a joy. I've never giggled this much. My abs are really tight now. I am so proud of you. Every week you have showed up, you have improved. You're what Strictly is about and I want to thank you for bringing such joy and just showing everyone that it is possible with a little bit of work and lots of giggles.”

The remaining 11 couples have made it to the Halloween Special, which airs on 26 October at 6.25pm with the results show on Sunday, 27 October at 7.20pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Both of this weekend’s episodes are available to watch now via BBC iPlayer.