Paul Merson has reportedly become the latest star to sign up for the new series of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 56-year-old Arsenal legend - who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports - is believed to be joining the upcoming season of the BBC talent show alongside famous faces including reality star Pete Wicks and 'DIY SOS' presenter Nick Knowles, who are also reportedly to be in the line-up for the 2024 series.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Paul will be a popular addition. Footballers always do well with fans, whether they can dance or not."

Other stars who are reported to be in the running to appear in the new series include former rugby player Danny Cipriani - who previously danced in the show's Christmas special - as well as 'Homes Under the Hammer' host Martin Roberts, YouTuber GK Barry and former 'EastEnders' star Jamie Borthwick.

The news comes as 'Strictly' remains mired in controversy over a series of allegations about abusive training methods. The BBC has launched an inquiry into the claims and two professional dancers - Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice - have left the line-up.

The latest star to wade into the furore is Laura Whitmore, who recently confirmed she has spoken to the inquiry about her time being partnered with Pernice during her stint on the show back in 2016.

In a post on Instagram, Laura explained: "I was trying not to comment on recent press speculation until the BBC review is complete but feel there is a lot of misinformation in the press and I want to help and show support by setting the record straight.

"I was asked to speak to the BBC along with six people that I know of (who deserve anonymity as they don't want to be dragged through the press), about inappropriate behaviour they experienced similar to mine with the same individual."

The former 'Love Island' host revealed she had initially "raised concerns" while competing on the show and initially thought she was the only one to have had a negative experience, so hopes the complaints are listened to.

She added: "I initially raised concerns back in 2016. I thought my experience was specific to me but I've since learned 1 was wrong. The aim of this is to show a pattern of behaviour that I believe needs to stop.

"My evidence is to support other people's experience. It's a shame it takes this for someone to be heard. I am not looking for anything just an acceptance that what happened to me in the rehearsal rooms during my time on BBC Strictly was wrong and that it won't happen to anyone else again.

"Because I have not made an official complaint, and am providing evidence of my experience to support the investigation, not all the communication will be passed on to all parties involved."