Paul Sinha went through the "worst week of his life" when he was hospitalised for heart bypass surgery.

Paul Sinha candidly opened up about 'tough' past year after suffering two heart attacks

'The Chase’ star, 54, had two heart attacks during the Edinburgh Fringe last August and later had to undergo a heart bypass surgery at St George's Hospital in London.

Appearing on ITV's ‘Good Morning Britain’, he candidly shared with presenters Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Madeley: “It’s been a busy 12 months. It’s been fine. I mean, I had the worst week of my life in December being in hospital for a bypass operation.

“It was an extraordinarily traumatic week for me, not least when I was trying to get some sleep and a patient two beds down had his wife on speakerphone and heard his wife bellowing the following words across the ward: ‘The ironic thing is he’s The Chaser I’ve always hated.’

“To this day that was probably the most traumatic day of my life and in many ways it cheered me up because it was such a ludicrous thing to happen. You’ve got life.”

The stand-up comedian admitted that he has tried to remain positive despite the past year being “tough” for him.

He continued: "It's been tough but you keep fighting, you keep battling on, not least because you don't have any other options really.

“People often call you brave. I'm not brave - I'm just pragmatic and positive."

The star - who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019 - previously revealed that he only cancelled two of his ‘Edinburgh Fringe’ shows after his heart attacks because he was concerned about "financial ruin".

The funnyman said he would lose around £20,000 in ticket sales if he pulled out of more shows.

Meanwhile, he explained to the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "The reason I want to share my story is that I truly think performers need to think more about taking better and more holistic self-care of themselves."