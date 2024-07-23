Paula Radcliffe says competing on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ would be her "worst nightmare".

Paula Radcliffe isn't keen to take part in Strictly

The BBC presenter - who will help lead the public broadcaster’s coverage at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which kicks off on Friday (26.07.24) - doesn't ever want to compete for the Glitterball Trophy on the BBC One Latin and ballroom contest, despite seeing other athletes succeed on the show.

The 50-year-old former Olympian told OK! magazine: “Doing 'Strictly Come Dancing' would be my worst nightmare. I know some athletes are good but I totally wouldn’t be.”

Paula much prefers the idea of competing in the Olympics rather than 'Strictly' - which features judges Shirley Ballas, 64, Anton Du Beke, 57, Motsi Mabuse, 43, and Craig Revel-Horwood, 59 - and enthused there was "something very special" about the Games taking place every four years.

She said: “There is something very special about the Olympics. It’s the pinnacle for any athlete and all athletes want to be at the top of their game.

"Representing your country is such a privilege and as a commentator, we are so lucky as we have got the best seat in the house.

"We all get on brilliantly - it’s like working with friends.”

Paula praised her family - which includes her husband of more than 23 years Gary Lough, 54, daughter Isla, 17, and son Raphael, 13 - for being there for a “big bulk” of her running career.

She said: “When I look back and think, ‘Would I do my career again?’ – had I not had my family with me for a big bulk of it, it would have made it so much harder.

"This is because [him being there] made it easy to be doing what I loved doing without having to make a sacrifice and being away from family.”