Pauline Quirke has dementia.

The 'Birds of a Feather' star's husband, Steve Sheen, has revealed the 65-year-old actress is now planning to "step away from all commercial and professional duties" after being diagnosed with the degenerative condition - which causes a decline in thinking, memory, and reasoning skills - in 2021.

He said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021.

"Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA). Her talent, dedication, and vision have touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples’ progression and interest in the Arts and enhanced their self-confidence...

"During her epic 50 year career, Pauline has been nominated for many awards, including Best TV Comedy Actress in the British Comedy Awards, Best Newcomer in the British Soap Awards and has received multiple nominations for Most Popular Actress and Most Popular Comedy Performer in the National Television Awards (NTAs). In 2022, Pauline was awarded an MBE in the late Queen’s final Birthday Honours. It was a heartfelt recognition of her incredible work with young people, her contributions to entertainment, and her dedication to charitable causes.

"Her acting career has now come to a close, but PQA, with its network of approximately 250 academies and over 15,000 students across the UK, remains robust and will continue to operate as normal in accordance with Pauline’s ideology."

Steve appealed for "privacy and understanding" for their family and stressed Pauline - who has daughter Emily, 40, from a previous relationship and Charlie, 30, with her spouse - is keen to just spend time with her loved ones.

He concluded: "We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. For the time being we will not be engaging in interviews or making further statements, since Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren.

"We are deeply grateful for the support from her peers, the public, and the dedicated staff and Principals at PQA."

The couple have pledged their support to Alzheimer’s Research UK and going forward, plan to work with the charity to drive funds for research and awareness of dementia.

Steve said: “We are very proud of what our family friend Scott Mitchell is doing with Alzheimer’s Research UK in his late wife Dame Barbara Windsor’s name. So, when we feel able, we will also align ourselves with the charity.”

Hilary Evans-Newton, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, added: “We are saddened to hear of Pauline’s diagnosis and send our best wishes to her, Steve and the wider family. The family should be praised for making the brave decision to make her diagnosis public, which will not only provide more freedom for them, but also raise such vital awareness of the condition.

“We’re so grateful that Pauline and Steve have pledged to support our work when the time is right. We look forward to working with them to raise further awareness of dementia and funds for research.”/