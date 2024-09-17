Sir David Jason has described his most famous character Del Boy as an "honest crook" who wants to work hard for his family.

The Trotters: Uncle Albert, Del Boy and Rodney

The 84-year-old actor played Derek Trotter in the beloved BBC sitcom for 22 years and the show's popularity still hasn't waned 21 years after it stopped airing.

Del Boy was always making a living selling "hooky" gear and cheeky cons, but David insists his heart was in the right place because he just wanted to earn a few quid to look after his younger brother Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and his family, which included Uncle Albert (Buster Merryfield).

The TV legend is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "What is nice about that character is he's always on for an earner. The reason for that is, obviously, to keep the family going, to pay his bills. In one way he's a bit of wheeler dealer and getting anything cheapskate but he is paying his way. He's an honest crook, if you like."

In the show, Del Boy was always avoiding being collared by the police for flogging his goods in the market and did his best to never pay any income tax or VAT, words which were immortalised in the sitcom's theme song.

Despite ending two decades ago, 'Only Fools and Horses' is rarely off TV screens thanks to repeats and streaming services and David admits it's hard for him to go anywhere without being mobbed by fans desperate for a selfie and a chat.

He previously said: "Del Boy is a character that I can’t avoid. He’s become so ingrained in the public’s mind that where I got, I tend to be recognised and then what happens is that people can’t help but interfere with your private life.

“It’s part of the job. It’s part of giving your time and your life to the Great British public, God bless them.”