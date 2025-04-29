'Peaky Blinders' is set to return to the BBC for a new series.

Cillian Murphy as Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby

The Cillian Murphy-led series was thought to have finished for good following a sixth season in 2022, but a movie, 'The Immortal Man', has since been commissioned, and it's now thought a seventh series is in the works ahead of a potential 2026 release.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper: "The sixth series of 'Peaky Blinders' was supposed to be the last and the movie was meant to be the final farewell for the story.

"But show boss Steven Knight couldn’t resist coming back to the story - his most famous creation - and he’s been dropping hints he wanted to return to do more.

"But the fact that it’s been officially green-lit by the Beeb and wheels are in motion on pre- production will be a huge thrill to fans of the show, which was a huge hit for the BBC."

Filming for the new series - set to air on BBC One and distributed internationally by Netflix - is expected to get underway in September, and it's been reported the new episodes will likely be set in the 1950s.

Season six was set in the 1930s and the forthcoming film - which will see Murphy reprise his role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby - is set amid World War II.

As a result, it's not yet known if Murphy and others will return for another series.

Prior to the film being confirmed, Murphy admitted he was keen to do more after series six ended "on such a high".

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK in 2023, he said: "If there's more story there, I'd love to do it.

"But it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I'm really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more."

He also previously told the Irish Star: "I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I'll be there... If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let's do it."