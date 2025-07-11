Tess Daly says most people think she only presents Strictly Come Dancing and does "nothing else".

Tess Daly has presented Strictly Come Dancing since 2004

The 56-year-old star has been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to broadcasting after co-hosting the hit BBC One Latin and Ballroom dance show since 2004.

However, Tess is also busy running the swimwear brand NAIA Beach with her best friend Gayle Lawton - which Tess works on "until 11pm every night".

The ex-model told the new issue of Top Santé magazine: "I was genuinely so humbled and honoured to receive an MBE for services to broadcasting.

"I'm actually still pinching myself. Being a part of people's Saturday night on Strictly Come Dancing for the past 20 years is something you never take for granted.

"It's a real privilege, although I think some people think I do Strictly ... and nothing else.

"Whereas, I'm working until 11pm every night on my swimwear brand NAIA Beach.

"I absolutely love being the co-founder - along with my best friend Gayle who has 20 years' experience in swimwear and the fashion retail industry - because I've always had an entrepreneurial streak and a constant interest in fashion throughout my television career.

"We started building our brand four years ago when I couldn't find swimwear that made me feel confident and ticked all the boxes of being flattering and glamorous but also durable and practical.

"We started small, but it's taken on a life of its own and I really enjoy the creativity of designing for a brand that I'm passionate about."

Despite Tess' joy of being appointed an MBE in King Charles' Birthday Honours List in June, she is heartbroken that she cannot celebrate her honour with her late dad Vivian.

Speaking about her dad who died in 2003 - the year before she co-hosted BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing with the late Sir Bruce Forsyth, who died in 2017 aged 89 - Tess told Fearne Cotton, 43, on the latest episode of the Happy Place podcast: "I wish my dad could know about this because I sadly lost him many years ago, about 22 years ago, before I even had kids.

"So he never saw me on Strictly. He loved Bruce. He loved ballroom dancing. He'd have loved that moment.

"And there are certain things that you wish could have happened, and I would have loved him to have sort of known that this had happened because that would have meant the world."

Tess - whose Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman, 53, has also been appointed an MBE for services to broadcasting - said being recognised for her work by King Charles, 76, trumps everything she has achieved in her life.

The star - who is married to Vernon Kay, 51, and has daughters Phoebe, 20, and Amber, 16, with the 51-year-old BBC Radio 2 presenter - said: "It's a wonderful honour to receive, and it's like the greatest thing that's ever happened to me."