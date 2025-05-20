Peppa Pig has become a big sister after Mummy Pig gave birth.

Mummy Pig gives birth to daughter Evie

The Pig family matriarch welcomed Evie into the world at 5:34am on Tuesday (20.05.25) and both mother and baby are "doing well".

Mummy Pig's representatives revealed: "Pig news in the world of Peppa Pig! The moment fans have been waiting for is finally here, Mummy Pig has given birth to a beautiful baby girl!

"Baby Evie was safely welcomed into the world today at 5:34AM and both Mummy Pig and baby are doing well."

Big siblings Peppa and George are said to be over the moon and excited to meet their new baby sister, while Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig are “looking forward to lots of happy snorts and sleepless nights".

Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig chose the name Evie in honour of Mummy Pig's aunt and the piglet was introduced to the world with a "traditional royal birth announcement" complete with a town crier, a scroll proclamation and the unveiling of Evie's birth notice.

Evie will be on our screens in the new Peppa Pig episode 'Peppa Meets The Baby', which can be watched exclusively at a cinema experience which is screening to over 2,600 cinemas across 20 countries from 30 May.

Fans can also meet Mummy Pig and Evie Pig from 31 May to 1 June at the Peppa Pig Battersea store, the brand’s first standalone retail location.

Families can enjoy fun-filled activities, explore new product ranges, and get the first chance to meet Mummy Pig and Baby Pig in person at Battersea Power Station.

The celebrations also continue at Paulton’s Park, home of Peppa Pig World, from 1 June.

Evie’s arrival marks the start of a whole new chapter for Peppa Pig, with fresh adventures and stories, new characters and heartwarming family first moments alongside the joyful chaos of family life.

All new episodes of Peppa Pig will be launching on Milkshake from September.