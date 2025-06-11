Peppa Pig writer Matilda Tristram is working on new animated show My Friend Maisy.

My Friend Maisy is coming to Sky Kids

The writer will be on hand to bring Lucy Cousins' classic book series to life for Sky Kids as a 2D animated pre-school show featuring Maisy and her friends Tallulah, Eddie, Charley and Cyril.

In the official announcement, Sky teased: "From flying a rocket to the moon and sliding down rainbows, to fixing cars in her garage and meeting stripey zebras, Maisy shows that with curiosity and kindness, anything is possible."

The Maisy books featuring the beloved mouse have been published since the 1990s, and actually came to the small screen in an animated series for CITV in 1999.

Lucy Murphy, Director of Kids Content at Sky, said in a statement: "Maisy is such a loved classic book character and we’re so excited to be working with BBC Studios, Trustbridge Entertainment and Lucy Cousins to bring her to life in a contemporary way for Sky Kids families.

"With a real sense of joy in every episode, My Friend Maisy is the perfect blend of fun and adventure for young viewers."

My Friend Maisy - which will premiere in 2026 - is a co-production between Trustbridge Entertainment, and BBC Studios Kids and Family Productions.

Cecilia Persson, the managing director for the latter, added: "This vibrant new series embraces the legacy of Lucy Cousins’s books with their bold illustrations, quirky humour and charm while pushing the boundaries of classic preschool storytelling, inviting children to enjoy Maisy like never before."

Along with Sam Morrison, Matilda has been a writer for Peppa Pig since 2021, as they both joined longtime writer Phil Hall, who has worked on the show since 2009.

The animated series about the titular piglet and her bovine family was created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker - who served as writers from its inception in 2004 until 2023, when they also stepped down as directors.