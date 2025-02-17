Perry Fenwick and Emma Barton's fears for live EastEnders episode

Perry Fenwick and Emma Barton are terrified about the upcoming 'EastEnders' live episode.

The pair's alter-egos Billy and Honey Mitchell are set to tie the knot on Thursday's(20.02.25) episode of the soap and they both admitted they were shocked when they realised it would be live.

Perry, 62, told The Sun's TV Mag: "I was reading through the scripts for Christmas and it said: 'Honey says: We’ve got an announcement to make: we're getting married. Save the date - 19th February.' And I thought: ‘That rings a bell, that date.

"I phoned Emma and went: 'You know when that is, don't you? Our wedding is going to be the live episode!’ Then it was a bit terrifying."

This will be Emma's first-ever live 'EastEnders' scenes and while Perry took part in the 2012 live show, he admitted he is still worried.

He said: "It terrifies me. Emma’s gone off and done theatre and 'Strictly Come Dancing', but I've been here 27 years, and I stopped doing theatre when I started this.

"That's a long time to not do something live. I’ll definitely have a drink waiting in my dressing room afterwards."

Emma, 47, added: "We were both over the moon, though. And also we're excited because we've wanted this, renewing our vows, getting married again, because we were so thrilled to be back together.

"Honey and Billy have to be together. It's a must, it's a given, and it's just so, so nice."