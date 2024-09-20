Pete Wicks had to be airlifted to safety after he collapsed on a mountain doing 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins'.

The former 'The Only Way is Essex' star signed up to the reality quasi-military training show for a second time after he knocked himself unconscious jumping out of a helicopter and broke his ribs on the 2022 series - forcing him to withdraw from the competition.

And on the current series of the Channel 4 programme, the 36-year-old reality star - who is also competing on BBC One's 'Strictly Come Dancing' - runs into trouble again.

His co-star Rachel Johnson, 59, the sister of former prime minister Boris Johnson, 60, told Metro.co.uk: "Pete Wicks was medevacked off the mountain. He collapsed."

'Geordie Shore' star Marnie Simpson, 32, added: "I felt bad for Pete because coming back the second time, there was so much pressure on him to do even better than the first time, so he pushed himself way too far."

Pete recently admitted he is still suffering with his ribs.

Speaking on his and Sam Thompson's 'Staying Relevant' podcast, he said: "I’m 36, I haven’t been to the gym in ages.

"My ribs are still broken, which is going to be a pain."

Channel 4 bosses were said to be “furious” to learn Pete signed up to 'Strictly' at the same time as ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’.

A source told The Sun’s TV Biz column: “Channel 4 were fuming when Pete was revealed as part of this year’s ‘Strictly’ cast.

“After Pete was knocked unconscious and broke his ribs in 2022’s series, his return to try and pass selection was a big deal and the first time [ex-Special Forces lead instructor] Billy Billingham and the directing staff have allowed a celeb to try out twice.

“Bosses wanted his to be one of the main storylines on the show, a real redemption arc, but now they’ve been trumped by ‘Strictly’.

“All plans for Pete to give interviews for ‘SAS: WDW’ will be overtaken by ‘Strictly’ and bosses are furious — but there’s nothing they can do about it.”

‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ airs on Channel 4 every Sunday and Monday.