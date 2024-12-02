Pete Wicks is astonished to have reached the semi-finals of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Pete Wicks has defied expectations to reach the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals

The 36-year-old reality star has once again survived on the BBC show despite trailing at the bottom of the leaderboard and is "speechless" that fans keep voting him and his professional partner Jowita Przystal through.

Pete said on Sunday's (01.12.24) results show: "I am speechless every week, especially this week because I've tried my best.

"I'm just a bloke trying to learn stuff; the fact that I get to take Jowita to a semi-final means so much to me because she deserves it, she deserves everything. I just didn't wanna let her down tonight by messing it up."

He added on his progress: "I feel like they may potentially be playing a cruel joke on me, but I couldn't be more thankful. I am so humbled by it, honestly."

The former 'Only Way Is Essex' star previously admitted that taking part in 'Strictly' was one of the most nervous experiences of his life because it is "so far out of my comfort zone".

Pete said: "I don’t get nervous, but I’m petrified of this. This is the most nervous I’ve ever been about doing anything. Genuinely. This is so far out of my comfort zone."

However, he revealed that he was grateful to Jowita for helping him to cope with the demands of the dancefloor.

He said: "She’s incredibly patient and always positive. She’s always keeping me on track."

Jowita revealed that she was proud of what Pete has been able to achieve in the competition.

The 30-year-old dancer said: "He never gives up, even when it's tough Pete’s a hard worker, but he’s also really funny. We have a lot of laughs! Pete’s taught me to go with the flow and not take things too seriously."