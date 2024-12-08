Pete Wicks has been eliminated from 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 36-year-old reality star - who is best known for appearing on 'The Only Way Is Essex' - had been taking part in the BBC One Latin and ballroom show alongside professional partner Jowita Przystał but the pair just missed out on a place in next week's final after they were voted off during Sunday (08.12.24) night's episode.

When asked by host Tess Daly about his time in the competition Pete said: “It's been wild. I've been quite honest about the fact that I didn't necessarily want to do this [Strictly] in the first place, but everyone else wanted me to do it, and I am so, so glad that I did it! You don't always have to be the best, but if you enjoy something then why shouldn't you have a go at it? I've tried my best from day one, I said I was in for a penny, in for a pound and I've done it, it's been beautiful.”

Pete and Jowita had found themselves in the dance-off opposite Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, and judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke , and all three of them opted to save the 'Love Island' star and her professional partner.

Head judge Shirley Ballas admitted that she would have said she would have decided to save Tasha and Aljaž.

Jowita said: “I just want to say thank you, thank you for the trust you have given me since day one. I know it wasn’t easy, but with your hard work, your commitment and your heart, which is the most amazing thing, you were winning every week! For me, every dance was special… even the Cha Cha in Blackpool! Remember on day one you said ‘I’m not going to stay long in this competition because I cannot dance’ but now I can say to you, yes you can.”

Along with Tasha and Aljaz, the couples now battling it out for the Glitterball Trophy are comedian Chris McCausland and his professional partner Dianne Buswell as well as JLS singer JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, and 'Miranda' star Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola.

The remaining four couples will take to the dancefloor next week for the competition’s Grand Final.

The finalists will each perform three dances: their favourite dance of the series, the judge’s pick and a spectacular show dance. T

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' grand final returns live on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 14 December at 6pm.

Pete and Jowita will join Fleur East for their first exclusive televised interview live on 'Strictly: It Takes Two' on Monday 9 December at 1830 on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.