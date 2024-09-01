Pete Wicks wasn't a fan of 'Strictly Come Dancing' before joining the show.

Pete Wicks had never considered signing up for Strictly Come Dancing

The former 'The Only Way is Essex' star, 35, was begged to sign up for the BBC One Latin and ballroom show by his manager and close pal Sam Thompson, and he wasn't that fussed about it until he enjoyed his "taster" day.

He told former 'Made in Chelsea' star Sam, 32, on their 'Staying Relevant' podcast: "It's the last thing I think anyone would ever think I would do.

"I've never thought about doing it.

"I've never really watched Strictly."

He continued: "You do like a taster day where I had to see how I got on for an hour with one of the pros.

"And I am going to be honest with you, I went because I was semi-forced by my management and Sam and anyone else obsessed

with Strictly.

"And I did the taster and I f****** loved it.

"I genuinely loved it."

However, the tattooed hunk admits he regrets giving the costume department free reign to put him in absolutely anything.

He said: "You also see like the costume team and they discuss what you like wearing, what you're comfortable in and how far you'd like to go with it.

"I spoke to my management beforehand and they said to me, 'In for a penny, in for a pound.' So the costume lady was like, 'We're gonna have some fun.' I instantly regretted saying that."

Pete is seemingly nervous about what people will think of him as he takes to the dancefloor in front of millions of viewers.

He concluded: "So many people are gonna watch, but they're people who don't know. They're gonna f****** hate me."