Pete Wicks' Joaquin Phoenix inspiration

Pete Wicks will be channelling Joaquin Phoenix for his 'Strictly Come Dancing' movie week routine.

The 'TOWIE' star and his professional partner Jowita Przystal will be taking to the floor on Saturday (05.10.24) with a special movie-themed dance and Pete is looking forward to taking on a new character.

He said: "Much like dancing, I’ve never acted before. So it's not a case of levelling up, it's learning. It’s hard to be anyone other than myself, but I think it’s time I started being someone else. Being me hasn’t worked too well so far!"

When asked: "If you could recreate any iconic movie dance scene on the Strictly dance floor, which one would it be, and why?", he replied: "The Joker dancing down the stairs. It’s the only one I know, but it’s iconic."

Pete also revealed he has been compared to an iconic movie villain in the past.

He said: "Scar from 'The Lion King' would do a great Paso Doble. I’ve been compared to him before."

The pair were also quizzed on their perfect movie night or day and shared similar answers.

Pete said: "Raining, log cabin in the middle of the woods, fire going, cold night. Couple of bottles of Malbec and cheese board," while Jowita answered: "Snowy night, log cabin! A big bowl of salted popcorn."