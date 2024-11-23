Pete Wicks 'petrified' of Strictly Come Dancing

Pete Wicks is "petrified" of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 'TOWIE' star admitted he has never been as nervous about anything in his life as he is about competing on the BBC dance show as it is "so far out of my comfort zone."

He said: "I don’t get nervous, but I’m petrified of this. This is the most nervous I’ve ever been about doing anything. Genuinely. This is so far out of my comfort zone."

However, Pete is grateful to his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal for helping him to cope.

He said: "She’s incredibly patient and always positive. She’s always keeping me on track."

And, Jowita is proud of all that Pete has achieved.

She said: "He never gives up, even when it's tough Pete’s a hard worker, but he’s also really funny. We have a lot of laughs! Pete’s taught me to go with the flow and not take things too seriously."

While Pete admitted he is "just trying to survive every week", he admitted the show has had a positive impact on him.

He said: "It’s brought out patience for sure. Jowita told me to focus on the moment and not overthink it."

'Strictly Come Dancing' continues at 19:05 on Saturday 23 November on BBC One iPlayer.