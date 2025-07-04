Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson are back hosting the National Television Awards red carpet in September.

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks have been announced as the red carpet hosts for the National Television Awards 2025

The reality TV stars, who did the role in 2024, will once again interview the stars from some of the UK's hottest TV shows as they arrive at London's O2 Arena ahead of the ceremony - which is marking its 30th birthday on September 10.

Making the announcement in a video posted on the NTAs' Instagram account on Friday (04.07.25), Sam, 32, said: "Hello, it's Sam and Pete here, and we have just been reannounced to host the red carpet at the NTAs for their 30th birthday as well."

Pete, 37, added: "I cannot believe they are letting us do it again. It will be live at the O2, 30th birthday - so it's a party, we're going to party."

Sam - who starred in Made in Chelsea - chimmed in: "We're gonna party hard!"

Pete - who was a cast member in The Only Way is Essex - agreed: "We are going to party hard. Live at the O2 on Wednesday the 10th of September."

Sam also teased what he could be wearing at the bash.

Pete asked: "What are you going to wear?"

Sam teased: "I've actually got a little velvet number that you told me to buy."

Fans were thrilled that the pair - who are best friends - were chosen to host the red carpet action once again.

Writing in the post's comments section, one user wrote: Ahhhhh can't wait x (sic)."

A second person penned: "Congratulations lads."

And a third supporter of Sam and Pete said: "YESSSSSSS (sic)."

Sam adores the positivity that the NTAs - of which the ceremony itself will be hosted by 40-year-old comedian Joel Dommett - brings.

He said in the official press release: "We are absolutely buzzing to be back as the official NTAs' red carpet hosts.

"Every year I have the time of my life – the energy and positivity on the day is always so great.

"I am genuinely excited to chat to the streams of TV legends and nominees coming down that carpet – bring it on!"

And Pete said it is an "honour" to speak to the stars.

He added: "Presenting the NTAs' red carpet is always wild, but we love it – and let’s face it, we must be doing something right to be asked back again!

"In all seriousness, it’s an honour to speak to so many talented people in the broadcast space on their big night of the year.

"I’m sure there will be some unplanned chaos given Sam is my co-host, but that’s all part of the fun.

"See you there!"