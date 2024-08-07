Pete Wicks is the seventh contestant announced for 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Pete Wicks has signed up for Strictly Come Dancing

The 'TOWIE' star is the next name to sign up for the BBC's Latin and ballroom competition, and he was unveiled just minutes after Tasha Ghouri was confirmed for the upcoming series.

He was also announced on 'KISS Breakfast with Jordan and Perri', and joked his best friend Sam Thompson "screamed and cried" when he found out the news.

He admitted the prospect of strutting his stuff on the ballroom floor is "absolutely terrifying", but he's excited to give it a go.

He added in a statement: "Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying.

"But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I'm genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Pete first apppeared on 'The Only WAy Is Essex' in 2015, and has gone onto host the 'Staying Relevant' podcast, as well as presenting from the red carpet at the likes of the BRIT Awards, Pride of Britain and National Television Awards.

Other celebrities appearing on the upcoming series include Wynne Evans, Toyah, Dr Punam Krishan, JB Gill and Chris McCausland.

Pete is also close friends with pal Sam's girlfriend Zara McDermott, who was the first 'Love Island' star to compete on the show.

She recently hit headlines after her 2023 'Strictly' dance partner Graziano Di Prima was accused of mistreating her during training.

Graziano was recently axed from the show and shared his "regrets" in a candid post on Instagram, writing: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from 'Strictly'.

"My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

Zara also posted about her experience on the show, writing: "When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true.

"I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that 'Strictly' was going to be and I dedicated everything to it.

"I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took. And so much of my 'Strictly' experience was everything I could have dreamt of...

"However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch."