Pete Wicks will be talking about his Strictly Come Dancing stint "until he's 80".

Pete Wicks reached the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing last year

The 36-year-old reality star reached the semi-finals of the BBC's Latin and Ballroom show last year and has realised how "mad" the experience was now he has stepped away from the dance floor.

Pete told Heat magazine: "I'll be talking about it until I'm 80.

"When you're in the midst of it, you're consumed by routines and all sorts of f****** stuff, so it's only when we get the chance to reflect, you go, 'F***, what a mad thing.'"

Pete's friend Vicky Pattison is taking part on the upcoming series of Strictly and the former The Only Way Is Essex star has urged her and the other celebrities taking part to "listen" to their professional partner.

He said: "My advice to anyone who's going on is to listen to your partner. I was so blessed, and so to have Jowita (Przystal) – I wouldn't have got anywhere near as far as I got without her. She's one of my best mates and one of the most important people in my life.

"Having the chance to learn something new from someone who's world-class is an honour. I'm looking forward to being in the audience and not dancing this year."

Pete hosts the Staying Relevant podcast with friend and fellow reality star Sam Thompson and is astonished that the pair will be hosting a live show at the O2 Arena in London next month.

The For Dogs' Sake presenter said: "What a f****** mad experience for us to do a venue like that, which has hosted Taylor Swift and mad people who are important. Sam and I are a couple of little wallies who are d****** about. The fact that people get to come on that journey with us is incredible.

"I'm so proud of everything Sam's done this year. The key to our friendship is that we're each other's number one fan – and, in some cases, only fan."

Wicks admits that his busy schedule has seen his fitness routine fall by the wayside.

He said: "With work, I think I'm on about one day off between now and the end of September. I used to be quite a fit guy back in the day, and then I let myself go, which is why I look like Gollum's been dug up."