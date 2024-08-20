Pete Wicks will be performing on this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing' with three broken ribs.

The 'TOWIE' star was removed from the Channel 4 show 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' on medical grounds when he took part in 2022 after a stunt he was required to do went wrong and he was knocked out cold and left with the brutal injuries.

The 36-year-old was tasked with jumping out of a helicopter into a lake when he knocked himself out with his backpack, hitting the surface at full speed, and was left facing down in the water, resulting in bone breaks and his place in the show being withdrawn.

Despite this accident being two years ago, Pete's injuries have still not fully healed but he insists it will not stop him from taking to the dance floor in this year's series of 'Strictly'.

Speaking on his 'Staying Relevant' podcast, he said: “I’m 36, and I haven’t been to a gym in eight years. I broke three ribs (in SAS) and my ribs are still broken, which is going to be a pain.”

Pete also has previously admitted that the prospect of strutting his stuff on the ballroom floor is "absolutely terrifying", but he's excited to give it a go.

He said in a statement: "Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying.

"But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I'm genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Pete will join fellow celebrities JB Gill, Toyah Willcox, Shayne Ward, Nick Knowles, Paul Merson, Sam Quek, Tasha Ghouri, Sarah Hadland, Montell Douglas, Tom Dean, Jamie Borthwick, Nick Knowles, Chris McCausland, Wynne Evans and Dr Punam Krishan on the BBC One Latin and ballroom competition, which is marking its 20th anniversary.