Peter Andre will get a massive profile boost as his crime drama goes stateside.

Peter Andre stars in The Sunshine Murders

In The Sunshine Murders - which airs on UPtv at 8pm on Thursday (04.09.25) - the 52-year-old media personality plays Greek pathologist Dr. George Constantinos.

Speaking about the show - which will be broadcast on Channel 5 on September 8, and will later be on the box in Australia - going international, Peter told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "From studying acting as a child, to now finally starring in a 10-part international TV drama series alongside some phenomenal actors is a great feeling."

The Sunshine Murders was primarily filmed in Peter's parents' home country, Cyprus, with additional scenes shot in Athens, Greece, and New Zealand.

The crime drama sees New Zealand farmer Shirley Rangi (Emily Corcoran) travel to Athens to meet her half-sister and detective, Helen Moustakas (Dora Chrysikou), as she hunts for her missing dad.

Shirley helps Helen solve crimes whilst they continue their mission to find their absent parent.

As well as Peter - who has Greek-Cypriot heritage - Emily and Dora, The Sunshine Murders also stars Dynasty legend Stephanie Beacham, 78, as Lady Gloria Whitten-Soames, and former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia, 56, as Barbara Boxhall.

Peter decided to use his native Greek accent when he auditioned for his initial one-off appearance as Dr. George Constantinos in The Sunshine Murders - which was created by Emily Corcoran.

He said: "I got a message from Emily and her mum [Merryn Corcoran].

"They said, 'We're so impressed with the Greek accent that we want to put you in the whole series.'

"Getting to do it in my native Greek accent makes it even more enjoyable."

When The Sunshine Murders airs on UPtv, it will be the first time American viewers hear how the Mysterious Girl hitmaker talks.

And Peter believes they may think he always speaks with a strong Greek accent.

Writing in his latest New! magazine column, the star said: "I've just been told The Sunshine Murders, which comes out in the UK on Monday, is also going to be shown on prime-time TV in America every week. It's very exciting.

"It'll be the first time US audiences have heard my speaking voice, so they'll probably think I always speak with a strong Greek accent."