Peter Andre has announced the launch date for his new "cosy" crime drama

Peter Andre plays forensic pathologist George in The Sunshine Murders

The 52-year-old media personality will star as George, a forensic pathologist, in The Sunshine Murders, when it airs on Channel 5 and the streaming service Paramount+ in "early September".

The show sees New Zealand farmer Shirley Rangi (Emily Corcoran) travel to Athens, Greece, to meet her half-sister and detective, Helen Moustakas (Dora Chrysikou), as she hunts for her missing dad,

Shirley helps Helen to solve crimes whilst they continue their mission to find their absent parent.

As well as Peter, Emily and Dora, The Sunshine Murders also stars Stephanie Beacham, 78, as Lady Gloria Whitten-Soames and Nina Wadia, 56, as Barbara Boxhall.

Peter shared a promotional image from the show on his Instagram account on Wednesday (30.07.25), and wrote: "It's official!

"The cosy crime TV series, The Sunshine Murders, is hitting your screens this September on Channel 5 and Paramount+!

"I play the character George, a forensic pathologist.

"More details coming soon, but for now, keep your eyes peeled for early September..."

Many of the singer-and-songwriter's followers reacted to the news about The Sunshine Murders in the post's comments section.

One user wrote: "I love watching crime shows so I can't wait to watch you in this series Peter.

"Love being an Andre fan."

A second person penned: "Your going to smash it @peterandre like you always do."

And a third fan said: "How exciting, will definitely be watching."

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker has ditched his normal casual took for a white doctor's coat and clinical rubber gloves as his alter ego George examines victims of murders.

In November 2024, director Merryn Corcoran shared a photo of Peter with Stephanie backstage as they filmed The Sunshine Murders on her Instagram account.

In a separate Instagram post, which Merryn uploaded in December 2024, Peter's 20-year-old son Junior Andre - whose mum is model Katie Price - visited the set of the new crime series.

The Sunshine Murders will air on Channel 5 and Paramount+ in early September.