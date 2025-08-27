Peter Andre may do I'm A Celebrity... South Africa.

Peter Andre would consider doing I'm A Celebrity...South Africa

The 52-year-old singer took part in the main ITV Australian jungle survival show, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, in 2004 on which he famously met and fell in love with his now ex-wife Katie Price, 47, who was in her glamour model era as Jordan. They burgeoning romance captivated viewers and was the focus of the show.

And if ITV asked Peter if he wanted to do the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity...South Africa - the spin-off to the normal show where past campmates get a second chance at their jungle experience - he would definitely consider it.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker told Heat magazine: "People ask me all the time, 'Are you going to do it?'

"The reason I haven't jumped is because I've already been in the jungle twice.

"I went in 2004, and then again in 2011, when Fatima Whitbread was there, and they put me in for 24 hours.

"I thought, 'Would people really want to see me a third time? Probably not.'

"But if it gets to the point where they really do, I'd never say never."

Katie - who married Peter in September 2005 after meeting on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2004 but split in 2009, with their divorce finalised in October that year - is reportedly keen to appear on I'm A Celebrity...South Africa.

The second series of the show - which first aired in 2023 - is set to air later in 2025, but Peter would not be keen on spending time with his ex-wife in front of the cameras.

Speaking about the former model - who shares son Junior, 20, and daughter Princess, 18, with Peter - a source claimed to Closer magazine back in July: "Katie is jumping at the chance to appear on the show.

"There have been serious discussions about what having them back on the show would look like. Katie would be open to it, but they don’t think Pete will bite.

"There’s been talk that he might not want to be involved if Katie’s on the line-up."

Katie - who had a second stab at I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2009, but quit the show after a week because viewers voted for her to do every Bushtucker Trial - and Peter have recently had another spat.

She complained about allegedly being excluded from appearing in Princess' recently aired ITV2 reality show, The Princess Diaries, by her daughter's management team and Peter.

After Katie complained she had allegedly been told she could not appear in The Princess Diaries, as well as being "upset" that her kids had signed up with their dad's management team, Peter hit out at Katie in an Instagram statement in which he claimed Junior and Princess lived with him for "their safety".

He also admitted staying silent on their personal situation has been "frustrating" over the years.

Peter said on August 14: "For sixteen years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today.

"The latest comments about my children's welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight.

"For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood.

"In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children.

"In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases, found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management.

"The same falsehoods are being repeated today."

He concluded: "Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months."

However, Katie insists she is not worried about the spat.

During an appearance on The Katie Price Show podcast a few days after Peter's statement, she explained: "It's been full on [this week], but I want people to know: I own my s***.

"It's very well documented, and I've always said how I've learned from my past. I'd always have a reaction to things, then it would spiral out of control, and this and that, and then spiralling out of control would make more headlines.

"I'm so at peace with everything. At. Peace. I don't need to rise to people, and what I say on my podcast is generally my opinion, what I feel, and I don't lie about anything. Nothing ...

"Everything's in my lawyer's hands now. I'm not being bullied or gaslighted anymore from anybody."