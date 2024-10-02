Peter Ash is taking a break from acting following his 'Coronation Street' exit.

Peter Ash wants to rest after his Coronation Street departure

The 39-year-old star's alter ego Paul Foreman recently passed away on the ITV soap following a battle with motor neurone disease (MND) and he is enjoying some time off following the conclusion of the harrowing storyline.

Peter is quoted by the Daily Star's HotTV column as saying: "I was doing the storyline for a year and a half. It was exhausting emotionally and physically.

"So now I've left the show, I'm enjoying some lie-ins. I'm enjoying a bit of time off. I'm not thinking about what comes next year."

Peter has won a number of awards for his portrayal of Paul in the tragic storyline and is planning to begin his search for more roles in 2025 once he has starred in panto in Oldham over Christmas.

The former 'Footballers' Wives' star said: "I'd like to do a bit of everything.

"I've always been a bit of a jobbing actor. I'm happy to do a bit of radio, film, TV, theatre... whatever it may be. I'm excited to see what'll happen. I want to try new things."

Peter thanked 'Corrie' fans for their support in a heartfelt message after his final scenes on the soap aired earlier this month.

In a video posted to the show's X page, he said: "So, my time on 'Corrie' has come to an end.

"I just want to say - thank you to everyone for the support you’ve given me over the years and with the storylines I’ve done. I really appreciate it.

"We’d be nothing without our fans, so thank you very much.

"I’ve had the time of my life filming 'Corrie'."