Philip Glenister is glad he is not starting out as an actor in today’s “tough” industry.

Philip Glenister at the Bergerac London premiere

The 62-year-old star has slammed the entertainment world for having working methods that has forced a lack of communication between talent and bosses, while he noted production companies have slashed budgets for projects, with people are competing for roles.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the 'Bergerac' London premiere at the Curzon Hoxton cinema recently: "It's a very, very tough profession - I wouldn't want to be starting out now.

"It's a lot of rejection. I always say to young actors, 'Look, if you can deal with 98 per cent rejection, and you can cope with it, then do it. If you can't, get out!

"There are lots of reasons [why it's tougher to become an actor today]; there's so much competition for roles, budgets have been cut for shows.

"Everything's being delivered very late. There seems to be a lack of communication.

"Everything's being done by email now, which I find is a shame because, in an industry which is all about communication, it seems insane to not be meeting people. Covid was one of the reasons for that with the self-taping thing."

The 'Ashes to Ashes' legend - who plays hard man construction CEO Arthur Wakefield in the '80s crime drama reboot - wants face-to-face meetings to become normality once again.

Philip - whose first major TV job was in the final series of the original 'Bergerac' in 1991 - said: "We should have more personal meetings and get people in a room.

"Also, if you're going to work with someone for the next six months, you'll want to know if you're going to get on with them."

'Bergerac' is available on U and UandDRAMA from February 27.