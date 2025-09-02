Philip Olivier will be part of the Brookside return.

Philip Olivier is returning to Brookside

The Channel 4 soap - which came to an end in 2003 after 21 years on screen - is returning for a special crossover episode to mark the 30th anniversary of Hollyoaks next month, and it has now been announced the 45-year-old actor will be reprising his role as Tim 'Tinhead' O'Leary, and Suzanne Collins is on board as Nikki Shadwick.

Philip said: "It was a delight and surprise to be asked to join this special episode for Hollyoaks' anniversary.

"When I was first cast in Brookside aged 15, I would never have thought that 30 years on, people would still be calling me 'Tinhead'!

"I remember my time on Brookside with great affection and will relish returning to 'the Close'."

Meanwhile, Suzanne paid tribute to her late co-star Dean Sullivan, who played Brookside's longest-serving character Jimmy Corkhill but passed away in 2023.

She said: "I'm honoured and privileged to be part of this special episode and to play Nikki again.

"I feel like I'm going home. It will be emotional without our darling Dean Sullivan, but I think he will be looking down on us and beaming with pride."

It was previously revealed that Sue Johnson will be back as matriarch Sheila Grant, a part she played from 1982 until 1990,

She said: "It'll be so lovely to go back and be Sheila for a day as it was such a big, enjoyable part of my life."

Paul Usher will be reprising his role as Sheila's bad-boy son Barry Grant, and John McArdle is returning as her second husband, Billy Corkhill.

And it has been revealed that Billy will later appear in more episodes of Hollyoaks as the character heads to the village, but the reasons why have been kept under wraps.

Hollyoaks Executive Producer Hannah Cheers previously described the episode as a "love letter" to both soaps and expressed her gratitude to Sir Phil Redmond, who created both Hollyoaks and Brookside.

She said: "This episode is a love letter to both Hollyoaks and Brookside.

"Brookside gave birth to Hollyoaks — it grew up on the same site and eventually took over its sets.

"For everyone at Lime Pictures (originally Mersey TV), Hollyoaks’ history is deeply rooted in Brookside, and its legacy lives on through our crew and, of course, some of our cast.

"This special feels like both a moving and fitting tribute to our origin story and a chance for fans to revisit much-loved Brookside

"These iconic Brookside characters are soap archetypes that helped define British TV; soap archetypes that new generations are still discovering now through Hollyoaks.

"As a lifelong soap fan who grew up watching with my mum, I was passionate about revisiting Brookside for the anniversary. With Sir Phil’s blessing — after I had the privilege of pitching the idea to him — and the support of Channel 4, we’re able to make it happen."