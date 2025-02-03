Philippa Dunne was "apprehensive" about starring in 'Amandaland'.

The actress reprises her role as Anne Flynn in the new spin-off to the hit BBC comedy series 'Motherland' and was fearful before reading the script that it wouldn't be able to emulate the success of the original show.

Philippa told the BBC: "I was apprehensive because it was going to be a whole new set of character dynamics and a whole new scenario.

"But I remember being at the table read and everyone in the room was just laughing.

"It was just so, so funny. The scripts were as funny as the 'Motherland' scripts and as funny as I'd hoped.

"Everything just worked. I shouldn't have been surprised but it was a lovely experience."

The comedy – which begins on the BBC on Wednesday (05.02.25) – follows Amanda (Lucy Punch) as she navigates parenting teenagers after downsizing to South Harlesden in London following her divorce – and Philippa spoke of her joy at getting to work with co-stars Lucy and Dame Joanna Lumley, who portrays Amanda's mother Felicity.

The 'Derry Girls' star explained: "From the minute I met Lucy, I just knew I wanted to keep on working with her. The Anne-Amanda dynamic was something that happened immediately when we met. I don't know if it was meant to but obviously it was meant to be.

"Joanna is an absolute icon and a legend. She is a total lady. She is incredible to work with – very entertaining, generous, lovely and great to be around.

"I used to spend a lot of time watching her and wondering how I could be like her someday. She's incredible."